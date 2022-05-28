Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $379,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,557 shares of company stock worth $4,955,474. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.