Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $379,000.
PCRX stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88.
PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,557 shares of company stock worth $4,955,474. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
