American International Group Inc. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $278.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day moving average of $294.29.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.