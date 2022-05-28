Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $527,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of HealthStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.29 million, a PE ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

