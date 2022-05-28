Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SA opened at $14.48 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

