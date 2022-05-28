Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $562,000 Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $31,456,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PS Business Parks by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSB. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

