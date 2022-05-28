Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $586,000 Investment in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP opened at $25.86 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

BRP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.