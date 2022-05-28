Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 69,616 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DNOW opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

