American International Group Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $254.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $262.58.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

