Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock worth $793,440. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.