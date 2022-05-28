Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $501,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $4,438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,777.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,736 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

