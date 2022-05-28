Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

