Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 16,935 Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $500.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.