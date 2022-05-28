Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of HR opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

