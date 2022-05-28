Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of New Gold worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in New Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

