Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

