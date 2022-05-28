Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

IMAX stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.