Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 21,939 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.87 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

