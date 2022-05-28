Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $649,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

