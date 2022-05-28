Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $672,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 59.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.