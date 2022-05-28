Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 112,146 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Shares of SMTC opened at $64.28 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

