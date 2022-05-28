Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 14,875 Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

