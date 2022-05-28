Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

