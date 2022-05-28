Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $727,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 547.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 42.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

