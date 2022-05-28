42,633 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DX. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.