42,633 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DX stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
