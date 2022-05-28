Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DORM opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

