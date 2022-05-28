Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $486,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $850,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,051,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $6,062,779. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

