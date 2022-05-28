Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,189.16 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,575.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.