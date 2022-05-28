Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after buying an additional 2,105,522 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

