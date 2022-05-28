Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $66.76 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

