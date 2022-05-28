Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $839,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.