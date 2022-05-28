Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Scholastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Scholastic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.