Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $777,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

