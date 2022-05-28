Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $755,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

