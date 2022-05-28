Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 16,777 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock worth $40,058,468. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $17.09 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $607.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

