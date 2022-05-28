Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $854,000 Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 549.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $55.28 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

