Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 261.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Postal Realty Trust worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

PSTL opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

