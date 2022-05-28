BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $280.36 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.35 and its 200 day moving average is $284.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

