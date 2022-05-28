BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

