BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,203 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

