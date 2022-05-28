BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

