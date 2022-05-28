BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $193.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

