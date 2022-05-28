BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,644 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $150,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,880,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 295,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
NLOK stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
