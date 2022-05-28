BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,723 shares of company stock worth $98,222,888 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

CF stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

