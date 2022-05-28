BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $290.09 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average of $321.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

