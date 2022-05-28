BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 409 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day moving average of $306.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

