BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,484 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

