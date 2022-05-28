BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.