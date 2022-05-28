Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.