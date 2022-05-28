BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 53,870 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

