BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,817,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,034 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.97 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

